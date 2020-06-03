Recycling center to reopen this Saturday

The City of Hondo’s recycling program, in conjunction with its solid water collector, Republic Services, is set to resume.

Suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic began to intensify, recycling in the city will begin Sat., June 6, for Hondo residents. Collections are Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, at the recycling center, located at 616 Spatz, at South Texas Regional Airport, just west of Castro Avenue.

Material which may be recycled includes aluminum, plastic, glass, paper and cardboard.