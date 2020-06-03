Recycling center to reopen this Saturday
June 4, 2020
The City of Hondo’s recycling program, in conjunction with its solid water collector, Republic Services, is set to resume.
Suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic began to intensify, recycling in the city will begin Sat., June 6, for Hondo residents. Collections are Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, at the recycling center, located at 616 Spatz, at South Texas Regional Airport, just west of Castro Avenue.
Material which may be recycled includes aluminum, plastic, glass, paper and cardboard.
