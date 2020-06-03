Perfect ending to a strange year…

Graduation exercises for the Hondo High School Class of 2020 were held Saturday night at Beautiful Barry Field, with special effects from a spectacular sunset. The “last day” of the school year was Friday, March 6, as on-campus classes never resumed after Spring Break. COVID-19 restrictions resulted in both sides of the stadium being used for seating, and kept everybody sitting in small pockets throughout the stands. The podium even sat on a lazy susan so that the speakers could pivot to face all sections of the stadium.