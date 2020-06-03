HISD physical exams June 4; required for 7th graders, newcomers

Physical exams for Hondo ISD student-athletes have been set for Thursday afternoon and evening, June 4, at the Medical Clinic of Hondo.

For this year (and this year only), because of limitations brought about by the coronavirus, not all students will have to have a new physical exam.

Those required to complete a physical include:

• All incoming 7th grade student-athletes.

• All students who are not a current 2019-20 student-athletes, and do not have a physical on file with HISD athletic trainer Sheldon White;

• Students who answered “yes” to any of the questions numbered 1-6 on the 2020-21 UIL Medical History Form (included in packets available in the front offices at McDowell Middle School and Hondo High School).

All student-athletes (incoming grades 8-12), who currently have a valid 2019 UIL preparticipation physical exam on file must still submit the medical history form for the 2020-21 school year. They will not need a new physical exam if they have a 2019-20 exam on file with the HISD.

The physical screenings will be conducted today (June 4) at the Medical Clinic (3200 Ave. E), from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 per student, cash or check only (payable to Hondo High School).

Per the request of Medina Regional Hospital, all students and parents must wear a mask while visiting the clinic. Only 10 students will be allowed in the clinic waiting room at a time, and social distancing will be required.

A physical exam must be on file with the HISD in order for any student-athlete to begin participation on the opening day of the district’s summer workout program. O.I.T. –– Owls In Training ––starts on Monday, June 8.

Medical packets must also be turned in to the campus front office, at either McDowell or HHS in order for a student to take part in any school-sponsored workouts.

If a physical is completed after Thursday’s date, a student will still be able to join the summer workouts, but after opening day. Additionally, the cost may also be higher than $15.

If a student is not participating in the summer workout camps (not required, but highly recommended), their physical exam needs to be turned in by July 10 at 3 p.m. to their respective campus.