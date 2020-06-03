Goebel submits resignation as Sabinal AD

Sabinal Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Rob Goebel has submitted his resignation from the district, effective June 1.

After his only season in Sabinal, Coach Goebel plans to retire and enter into private business.

“We wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Sabinal ISD Superintendent Richard W. Grill.

The district plans to name a replacement by Monday, June 22. Supt. Grill will be accepting applications through Tuesday, June 16.