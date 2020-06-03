County appears to have good handle on the virus

Last Wednesday, just after the Anvil Herald press deadline, there was a notification of two new local cases of the novel coronavirus. One was a TDCJ inmate, the other is a TDCJ employee who resides in the D’Hanis area.

Again, on Friday, Medina County officials announced the confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19. Both are inmates at the TDCJ units, just outside of Hondo.

Current case details for the county are:

• 4 active cases in the communities under monitoring;

• 31 recovered patients;

• 41 TDCJ cases; and

• 2 deaths,

for a total of 78 cases.

In addition, the patient at the longterm care facility in the county has recovered.

By Zip code, the total coronavirus case count stands at:

• 78016 (Devine area) 2 cases;

• 78009 (Castroville area) 5;

• 78850 (D’Hanis area) 4;

• 78861 (Hondo area) 15;

• 78039 (La Coste area) 3;

• 78059 (Natalia area) 3;

• 78023 (Northeast area) 1;

• 78253 (Far East Medina Co. area) 1;

• 78886 (Yancey area) 1;

• 78052 (Lytle area) 1; and

• in the TDCJ Units, 41; and

• in a long term care facility, 1 (now recovered).

Zip codes within Medina County which have not had a reported case of COVID-19 are 78056 (Mico area), 78057 (Moore area), 78023 and 78063 (NE areas of the county), 78066 (Rio Medina area) and 78884 (NW area).

On Monday, during their regularly-scheduled conference call with local media, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz were pleased to note that they had no new cases since Friday to report, and that five of the cases Mechler has been monitoring have recovered.

“The good news is, we had Memorial Day (last week),” said the judge, “and there was a whole lot of people together. So far, there has not been a big explosion (of new cases). We may be getting it under control. Let’s hope,” he added.

Lutz said that the state will commence testing of nursing home patients and staff at two of the four county facilities Sunday.

Hondo Healthcare and Rehabilitation contracted to have testing performed on their own, as did Medina Valley Health and Rehabilitation, so all that remain to be tested are Community Care Center in Hondo and Devine Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

With regards to results, testing at the Castroville home turned up five staff members (two are county residents) and one asymptomatic patient who has since recovered (all previously reported). Some results (less than half) from Hondo Healthcare and Rehabilitation’s testing have been received by the county, with no cases confirmed.

Responding to a question about available county funds to aid area businesses, such as the grants offered Hondo businesses through the city’s economic development corporation, Schuchart said that a portion of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds which the county applied for may possibly be used in that fashion, adding, “I intend to see if we can explore that. That is an option that is not off the table.”

As reported in last week’s issue of the Anvil Herald, Medina County Commissioners Court accepted the terms and conditions of the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund. This action came after a report by Medina County Grants Administrator Beverly Ham, who said the county will receive $336,072 (20 percent) of the total amount which can be allocated according to the Act.

The money can be used in a variety of ways but all must be COVID-19-related. If all of that (20%) is expended according to the terms of the grant, additional expenses related to the county’s efforts to battle the virus here can also be reimbursed, if they meet the terms.

Lutz expanded on that information Monday during the media call, saying that new scanners were purchased with grant money from the CARES fund. Prisoners entering the jail in custody will be scanned for contraband. The scanners will enable jailers to process the jail inmates more safely and without physical contact.

In addition, for the new county annex, metal detectors were obtained, which will be used to detect concealed weapons, obviating pat-down procedures.

The grant will fund certain items as long as the county can establish that these were necessary in the effort to combat the coronavirus. “Since COVID-19 started, we have been keeping a separate line-item of all payroll expenses… related to COVID-19,” explained the judge. “We will try to get all of those reimbursed through (the CARES Act funding) rather than the standard county expenses.

“It’s a significant amount of money and they have a lot of restrictions,” added Schuchart. “We will try to apply everything we can to it… I’m not sure we can spend it all. Right now, if you (take into consideration the purchases of) the scanners, the PPEs (personal protective equipment), payroll and everything (COVID-19-related) added together, you’re probably looking at a half a million dollars,” the judge continued. “In this case, we didn’t make employees take PTO (personal time off). We’ve got some other things, but we will have money left over.”

The grant can reimburse the county’s covered COVID-19 expenses up to $1.6 million.

Regarding what businesses around the county have yet to reopen, Lutz commented that there are still some small entities who are waiting until they are given the go-ahead to reopen with a higher percentage of their occupancy. For them, it is not cost-effective to reopen when they are only permitted to serve 25% or 50% of their normal customers.