As the Anvil Herald prepared to go to press yesterday, we were notified of two additional local cases of COVID-19. One is a TDCJ inmate, the other is a resident from the 78850 (D’Hanis area) Zip code who is employed by TDCJ.

In addition, the recovered cases now number 24, with the addition of 4 new recoveries (3 formerly active cases and the 1 probable case).