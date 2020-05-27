Virus cases climb slowly

During the weekly Medina County briefing held Tuesday, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz discussed the number of recent positive COVID-19 cases here.

Since the Anvil Herald went to press last week on May 20, five additional cases were confirmed in the county along with one “probable” case (78016 Zip code-Devine area), bringing the new total to 69, which includes 37 inmates at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Torres and Ney units.

The probable case is that of a person whose result from an antibody test revealed they had the antibody for cornonavirus in their system. A later nasal swab specific to CO

VID-19 came back negative, however as the antibody test was positive, they will remain in the total count, said Mechler.

The new cases include a TDCJ prison staff member living in the 78850 Zip (D’Hanis); two staff members from Medina Valley Health and Rehabilitation – one each living in 78009 (Castroville area) and 78059 (Natalia area); and two TDCJ inmates.

At press time, one patient remained hospitalized, but improving, said Mechler. Eight county residents remain active, monitored cases; one probable case is also being monitored; 20 have recovered and two residents died since the pandemic began.

A total of 318 tests have been conducted in Medina County, and an additional 155 tests were performed by the state in the three mobile testing sites held this month.

Results for the 51 people tested at the mobile site in Castroville on May 16 include 50 negative and one pending, according to Lutz.

Finally, the results from the testing in Hondo on May 9 revealed 41 negative and one positive, a person who resides in D’Hanis (previously reported in the Anvil Herald). Also, Devine mobile test results were provided: 60 negative and two indeterminant.

Lutz said he is in contact with the state officials regarding testing at nursing homes in the county. “The state is working on that. They basically were transitioning the military from (conducting) drive-thru testing to going into the facilities. They’re saying that this week, they’re really going to ramp up the testing there.”

Previously, the Anvil Herald had been told that there are five nursing homes in the county which will be subject to the testing. Lutz said Tuesday that one of the facilities he was counting is in fact an assisted living home, which is not subject to the testing at the present time.

As Medina Valley Health and Rehabilitation took the initiative to begin testing on their own, they are ahead in that they have isolated the only patient who tested positive (she had no symptoms). Five of their staff members tested positive, however, only two of them are counted among the county cases as the other three live outside the county.

Schuchart said the county will continue to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s directives. County offices are opening, however some, such as the tax office, are still using a dropbox for payments, and the courthouse will take the temperature of anyone seeking to enter the building.

Lutz said that while no further drive-thru testing sites are scheduled in Medina County, state officials are observing to see how the reopening of the state progresses, watching for surges of the coronavirus.

He also reported that Medina Regional Hospital is back to their pre-coronavirus level of performing elective procedures and surgeries.

In response to a question about the availability of antibody tests, Mechler warned those seeking them to be sure the test is FDA-approved and is designed to look for the COVID-19 antibody specifically, as some coronavirus antibody tests will reveal the presence of antibodies which can include SARS and MRSA, both of which are types of coronavirus.