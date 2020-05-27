Hondo Class of 2020: It’s graduation time!

Through all the difficulties and just plain weirdness of the spring semester, graduation for the Hondo High School Class of 2020 is this Saturday, May 30, at Barry Field.

Start time has been moved a half-hour later to 8:30 p.m. Because both sides of the Barry Field stands will be in use this year – due of course to the coronavirus and the necessary social distancing – the later start time will allow the sun to set and for the temperature to cool off just a bit for the attendees sitting in the east stands.

This year’s ceremony will not be open to the general public. Instead, each graduating senior had the opportunity to request up to five tickets for their household (deadline was Tuesday). Graduates who requested tickets must pick them up on Friday, May 29, at the HHS flagpole. Graduates must be in compliance with HISD dress code to receive tickets, but administration is waiving regulations related to hair length.

While not required to attend the ceremonies, graduates will be allowed to decorate their graduation caps, and must arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the HHS track, behind the field house. All graduates will have their temperature taken by HHS staff. Anyone with a temperature of 100° or higher will not be admitted. Graduates will enter the field at 8:30.

All attendees must answer questions regarding potential COVID-19 symptoms, and will have their temperature taken (must be under 100°) before being allowed to enter.

Each ticket will have a section number and a designated entry gate based on where their graduate is seated. Each family must sit six feet away from all other families, based on social distancing protocol.

All guests and graduates are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entry gates. Staff will be on hand to take photos of each graduate. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.

If the ceremony is postponed because of weather, it will be held on Sunday, May 31, also at 8:30 p.m.

Complete details on the 2020 graduation ceremony are posted on the HISD website’s home page, at hondoisd.net, and on the HHS Facebook page.