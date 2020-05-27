HISD summer sports workouts start June 8; youth camps on hold

June 8 has been set aside as the date for the start of summer activities within the Hondo ISD.

The summer workouts for high school and junior high athletes –– O.I.T., Owls In Training –– will get cranked up a week from this coming Monday. But with everything being in a state of flux in the midst of the coronavirus, the summer youth sports camps, however, have been put on hold for a few weeks, until at the earliest, sometime in July.

The format for the workouts will include strength and sport-specific instruction from Mondays through Thursdays, with skill and speed work on Friday, according to the HISD’s new athletic director Joe Dale Cary. He added that the schedule for O.I.T. would likely include weekday workouts from Monday, June 8 through Thursday, July 2. After a day off July 3, the entire week of July 6-10 will also be a holiday, as will Monday and Tuesday, July 20-21, which are the dates of coaching school sponsored by THSCA. On July 24, workouts will wrap up for the summer, as preparations will then be underway for the fall sports seasons.

Any incoming seventh graders, or other students who are new to the HISD athletics program, will need to have a doctor’s physical exam before starting workouts.

With his current transition from his AD position in Crandall, east of Dallas, to Hondo (300-mile trip, one way), Coach Cary was scheduled to be in Hondo Wednesday and Thursday (today). “I’ll be meeting (Wednesday) with school administration and coaches to outline expectations and guidelines,” he said, indicating that he would have details available on Thursday.

After Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 press conference, clearing the way for schools to begin summer athletic programs, the University Interscholastic League, on May 22, released its guidelines for schools planning to hold workouts.

Among other regulations, the UIL is requiring at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance, to ensure social distancing and safety measures are implemented, including frequent disinfection of workout areas. Students may not be given access to locker rooms or showers, but hand sanitizer must be readily available.

As always, attendance is encouraged, but not mandatory. But in the meantime, all student-athletes are encouraged to continue working out at home in order to be in peak condition when school-supervised work begins.

Hondo’s summer sports camps, which have been offered in the past to students as young as incoming third graders, were also discussed at the staff meeting on Wednesday. However, it wasn’t known at that time when –– or if –– the camps could be worked into the schedule, given the current state of things....

Organized summer activities – including summer sports leagues for basketball, volleyball, baseball, and 7-on-7 football – are all on hold for the time being, pending further clearance from the governor, the TEA and the UIL.