City offices, parks to open Monday

Mayor Jim Danner on Friday, May 22, issued a ninth amendment to the City of Hondo’s public health disaster declaration related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The amended declaration sets the dates for the further opening of the local economy’s non-essential businesses and services, including bars, parks and city facilities.

The novel coronavirus that causes the disease, COVID-19, was declared a global pandemic on March 11.

After emergency declarations from President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Danner on March 16 issued the original declaration of local disaster and public health emergency for the City of Hondo.

With some businesses closed for the better part of two months, Gov. Abbott issued Executive Order GA-23 to expand the opening of Texas businesses.

The action allowed retail stores, movie theaters, libraries, offices, manufacturing facilities and gyms to open up at 25% capacity on May 18. Medina County is allowing opening at 50% capacity based on the county having had five or fewer active cases of COVID-19 when the reopening first was announced.

On Friday, Danner issued the ninth amendment to the declaration to comply with the governor’s latest executive order. The local declaration sets Monday, June 1, as the date for opening of parks and city facilities.

Danner, with the consensus of council members, opted to issue the ninth amendment to the declaration using his mayoral authority instead of calling a emergency meeting for the single action.

“The latest declaration is issued by me with my mayoral powers,” he said by email on Saturday. “The only changes are the opening of the parks and other city facilities on June 1 and changes per the governor.”

The declaration continues to recommend people avoid nursing homes or long term care facilities and that citizens, restaurant workers and essential service employees continue to wear facial masks in public places. The declaration also incorporates Center for Disease Control social distancing guidelines and restricts group gatherings to no more than 10 persons. The declaration also confirms that business and property owners can require the wearing of face coverings for those entering their business or property.

The pertinent changes to the ninth mayoral disaster declaration are included in Orders 5-8.

5: “As of June 1, 2020, all parks, public and private, located in the City shall remain open but groups should practice social distancing from anyone not from the same household.”

6: “...City employees will continue to provide essential city services including but not limited to public safety, permitting, inspections and governance.”

7: “...Every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

8: “...Starting on May 31, bars and similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, bowling alleys may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy... Interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcade must remain closed.”

The entire ninth amendment to the city’s public health disaster declaration can be viewed online at the city’s website at hondo-tx.org/departmentsCombined/city_secretary/index.php.

The next regular meeting of Hondo City Council is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8, in council chambers.