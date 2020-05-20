Joy-filled gathering…

Happy folks from New Fountain United Methodist Church who have sure been missing each other since the “new normal” has included worshipping from afar, via live-streamed services, reconnected Sunday evening as they gathered in family groups (photo below) – appropriately distanced – for a lively, spirit-filled tailgate party and some good old gospel music in the church parking lot. Music was provided on a large, concert-style stage by members of the church’s bluegrass band, Joyful Noise (men standing, from left) vocalists John Riff on mandolin; Chris McCormick, banjo and guitar; Mark Wiemers, guitar and upright bass; Richard Schweers, guitar; and (above seated, right) Jess Schweers, guitar. Other vocalists included (above center) Jamie Kindred and (above seated, far left) John Bendele, guitar. Pastor Joyce McCormick (above seated, back left) greeted the group, and offered prayer. Scene stealer (below) Wade Muennink, 2-year-old son of Andrew and Jackie Muennink, happily munches on a party-size bag of chips on his way to check out the stage.