HHS graduation May 30, with a few restrictions

Graduation plans for the Hondo High School Class of 2020 are still set for Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. at Barry Field.

Because of ongoing concerns for the coronavirus – even with the lifting of some restrictions – the ceremony this year will not be open to the general public.

Each graduating senior will receive four tickets for their family. All attendees must answer questions regarding potential COVID-19 symptoms, and will have their temperature taken before being allowed to enter. Seating will be assigned alphabetically, and each family must sit six feet away from all other families, based on social distancing protocol.

Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the ceremony will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.

Complete details on the 2020 graduation ceremony are posted on the HISD website’s home page, at hondoisd.net.