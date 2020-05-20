Area Memorial Day Observances:
May 21, 2020
In Hondo:
9 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park
American Legion & VFW Posts will post the colors at half-staff to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
In Castroville:
Monday, May 25, 11 a.m. on the patio at American Legion Weiss-Wurzbach Post #460 Social distancing, wearing masks and
50% occupancy will be followed.
Most banks, county/city offices, the U.S. Post Office & the Anvil Herald will be closed for Memorial Day.
