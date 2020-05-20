Area Memorial Day Observances:

May 21, 2020

In Hondo:

 9 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park  

American Legion & VFW Posts will post the colors at half-staff to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

 

In Castroville:

Monday, May 25, 11 a.m. on the patio at American Legion Weiss-Wurzbach Post #460 Social distancing, wearing masks and 

50% occupancy will be followed.

 

 Most banks, county/city offices, the U.S. Post Office & the Anvil Herald will be closed for Memorial Day.

Tags:

photo

Please reload

PLACE
YOUR AD
HERE!

Search By Tags

photo

Please reload