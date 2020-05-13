Virus: 2 new cases in Hondo area bring total to 47

Since the Anvil Herald went to press Wednesday, we were notified of two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the new total to 47, which now includes inmates at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Torres and Ney units.

The 46th and 47th cases are from the 78861 (Hondo area) Zip code. One case is believed to be transmitted from close contact and the other by a staff member of the TDCJ Unit.

Additionally, one more patient has recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 18; with six under monitoring, including 1 hospitalized. and the two deaths reported weeks ago. 21 inmates at the TDCJ facility remain active cases, monitored by the state.

Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, reminds the public to follow recommendations to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; stay home when sick; and practice social distancing.

See related story, “21 TDCJ cases added to county’s cases.”