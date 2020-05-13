City complies with governor’s orders

Sales tax deposit up over last year; 53 grants awarded to local businesses

Hondo City Council on Monday approved an eighth amendment to the city’s public health disaster declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of the local economy.

The amendment brings the city’s declaration into compliance with Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, GA-21, regarding the opening the Texas economy and locally allows the use of golf carts at Hondo’s now open municipal golf course. The Governor’s latest order was issued on May 5 and became effective for most businesses on May 8. The local disaster declaration is currently set to expire on May 19.

Last week, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart announced businesses in the county may open at 50% occupancy based on the provision for rural counties having five or fewer active confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“We brought this forward to you to bring it inline with the Governor’s latest edicts,” said Mayor Jim Danner introducing the agenda item. “That is all this declaration really consists of, bringing us into compliance with his edicts regarding the beauty shops, nail salons, and all those types of businesses.”

Gyms, exercise facilities, offices and manufacturing services are allowed to open at the required percentage of occupancy on May 18. Gyms and exercise facilities may open but locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed.

Before the 4-1 approval of the amendment, City Manager Kim Davis discussed a variety of COVID-19 and economy related topics.

“Let me start with some good news first,” said Davis. “We received our May sales tax numbers. They came in on May 8. The amount of our sales tax deposit is $148,823.55. Last year’s May deposit at this time was $140,671.66. That is a difference $8,151.89. So far we have not seen a negative impact on our sales tax for either the city or our (sales tax funded) Economic Development Corporation. That is very good news. Not a lot of cities are that fortunate.”

Next, Davis updated council on the Keeping God’s Country Working grant programs meant to help local small businesses survive their COVID-19 losses as a result of non-essential businesses being closed.

“To date, we have given out 53 grants throughout the community,” she said, noting three applicants were deemed ineligible as a result of being located outside the city limits. “Total to date, there has been $195,300 issued to those 53 businesses to keep Hondo working. Several disbursements were for larger grants between $5,000 and $10,000.

“We will be doing another grant review Thursday (today),” said Davis, also encouraging any new business owners who have been affected by COVID-19 to apply for the program. “This program is still moving forward. Applications have slowed down a little bit. We do encourage them to apply. They can find the application on line or they can go to the drive-thru at city hall.

“We continue to push this program on our social media and website,” she added. “We may even send out an I-Info alert. The total amount to be awarded for the grant program was $300,000, so there are still some dollars available.”

With respect to COVID-19 infections itself, Davis said Medina County is reporting that testing at the Ney and Torres Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice had revealed 14 inmates and at least two on staff had tested positive for the virus.

Medina County’s official COVID-19 case count among inmates at TDCJ jumped to 21 on Tuesday, while confirmed cases among prison staff remained at two.

“The biggest concern we have is, the prison system is one of the larger employers in our community,” said Davis. “So we do encourage the staff there to be vigilant and be sure that if they show any signs or symptoms, that they get tested.

“There were 43 people who went through the county testing in Hondo this week. We have not heard the results of that testing yet,” noted Davis. “There were 63 people tested in Devine last week and 61 tests came back negative. Two tests came back inconclusive and those will be re-administered.”

“Our biggest concern regarding TDCJ is the guards, because the inmates are confined,” said Mayor Danner. “The guards aren’t being tested like the inmates are, and some of them live here and some live in Devine, Castroville and Sabinal. Practically all of them come through Hondo at some point in time to buy things at the convenience stores. So we are really concerned about a possible bigger outbreak in the community.”

“We already called and made them aware we are not happy with the way they are handling the correction officers,” said Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres.

“It started with us being concerned about not knowing what was happening out at the prison,” said Danner. “If we asked them, they clammed up. So we went over them and talked to Sen. (Pete) Flores and Rep. (Andrew) Murr. Both men contacted TDCJ and now we have dialogue going back and forth. And, we have a report showing what the Ney and Torres have in terms of positive cases.

“I think we are on top of it now,” he added. “But with all those being tested and the ones who have been tested waiting on results, we don’t know exactly what is going to happen.”

“Our biggest priority right now has to be to educate the public,” said City Manager Davis. “People need to continue with social distancing, continue with small groups. If you have a relative who works for TDCJ, you might want to call before you go over and just make sure they aren’t showing signs and symptoms there.”

“That should be a concern,” said Place 5 Councilman John Villa. “People should realize it could happen here in town too. We could have a big spread of the virus here in town, just for the simple matter that there are a lot of citizens of Hondo who work at TDCJ.”

“There is not much of anything we can do about it,” said Danner of the TDCJ outbreak of COVID-19. “The governor has our hands tied. We can’t require masks or anything. All we can do is monitor and keep you all aware of what’s going on.

“When word gets out about the prison, people are going to be more informed and more concerned,” added Danner.

Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela offered the motion to approve the amendment. Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly seconded. The motion passed 4-1 over Villa’s objection.

Before the vote, Villa explained his objection.

“The governor took a lot of our power away,” he said. “My recommendation was to require masks. I know everybody is against me and I hope everybody proves me wrong at the end of this pandemic, if it ever ends.

“People think this thing is going away,” he added. “It is not going away. It is getting worse than what it was.”

In Other Business

• Mayor Danner designated May 10-16 as National Hospital Week in Hondo.

• Acting in advance, Danner also designated next week, May 17-23, to be National Public Works Week.

• City Manager Davis congratulated three city employees for graduating with college degrees while working for the city full-time. Valeria Lopez was recognized for earning her Associates degree. Sharon Garcia and Karissa Gonzales were both recognized for earning Bachelors degrees.

• Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 8 of the Unified Development Code. The ordinance adds to the UDC Chapter 8 a standard calculation method for water rights dedication for developers providing water to the city. The calculation requires developers to provide the city with .597 acre-feet of water rights to the city for every Living Unit Equivalent or LUE to be constructed.

• Council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Duval Fleet of Houston for the purchase of two 2020 Ford extended cab pickups with installed police equipment for $82,624. A USDA grant will cover $55,000 of the costs, leaving the city with a tab of $27,624.

• Council voted unanimously to cancel the regular council meeting scheduled for Monday, May 25, which is Memorial Day. A special meeting will be called if events indicate a need for one.

The next regular Hondo City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8, in council chambers.