Business grants still available

The City of Hondo continues to accept applications for its Keeping God’s Country Working grants.

In conjunction with the Hondo Economic Development Cor-poration, the city is awarding grants to eligible businesses, in the sum total of $300,000.

Over 50 grants have already been awarded, but there are still funds available, so more applications are being considered.

For any eligible business which hasn’t yet applied, there is still time to do so.

As a result of the original March 19 disaster declaration by Hondo City Council in response to COVID-19, the council tasked city staff HEDC to research ways to assist businesses.

On April 15, members of the HEDC approved an agreement for funding of the KGCW grant program.

The HEDC is funded through the city’s half-cent sales tax.

There are three different grants for small businesses, including the KGCW grant program, the Hondo Emer-gency Co-Marketing Grant and the Hotel Occupancy Tax Payment Emergency Deferral and Forgiveness Program.

Applications have been accepted since April 20.

To keep businesses running through a time of social distancing, the Task Force developed the Keep God’s Country Working stimulus program to assist small Hondo businesses, independently-owned, with up to 25 employees.

Eligible industries may include retail (storefront), food and beverage, personal care (barber shop, nail salons, spas, etc.), automobile maintenance, education training, health/wellness, art galleries and small manufacturing businesses.

National chains, financial institutions, RV parks, apartment complexes, home-based businesses, permanently closed businesses and non-profit organizations are not eligible for the grant. Businesses must be located within the Hondo city limits.

Businesses who employ between 1 and 4 are eligible for up $2,000; businesses with 5 to 10 employees are eligible for grants up to $5,000; and applicants employing between 11 and 25 are eligible for grants up $10,000.

The Hondo Emergency Co-Marketing Grant is being implemented to assist small businesses during a time of social distancing. Applications will be accepted through August 2020. The co-marketing fund is limited, and is administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, funds are limited to a two-month maximum, but may be extended if deemed necessary by the city manager or their designee.

The Hotel Occupancy Tax Payment Emergency Deferral and Forgiveness Program is an opportunity for local hotels to defer hotel occupancy tax payments for 60 days. Council required all hotels applying for deferral to submit a written employee retention plan to receive the 60-day deferral of hotel occupancy tax payments for April 20 and May 20, with an additional offering of forgiving up to $1,000 per month for a total of no more than three months of forgiven occupancy tax payments. This program has an aggregate of $9,000 available for hotel occupancy tax forgiveness.

Applications can be accessed online at hondo-tx.org/economic_development/keeping_gods_country_working.php, or picked up at the city hall drive-thru.

Applications should be emailed to gflores@hondo-tx.org, or drop them off at Hondo City Hall.