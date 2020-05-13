21 TDCJ cases added to county’s cases

Texas National Guard troops man a table during last Saturday’s COVID-19 testing conducted by the State as ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott. This Saturday, testing will take place in Castroville. See ad 2A of The Hondo Anvil Herald. PHOTO / LINDA PERKINS

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were identified in Medina County late last week, one on Wednesday night in the 78861 Zip code (Hondo area), and the other in 78039 (La Coste area) on Thursday. On Tuesday, the 24th case overall was announced – the first one in 78850 (D’Hanis area).

But the county saw its total numbers jump dramatically, first with 13 cases announced Monday – then another eight more on Tuesday – all at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Torres and Ney units, where inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the official total number of confirmed cases within Medina County to 45. Of those, 17 have recovered, five are active with one of those hospitalized, with two deaths, both in early April. The remaining 21 active cases are incarcerated persons.

The latest information was provided by TDCJ via email, then shared with the media Monday during the weekly COVID-19 briefing conducted by Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz.

Two already listed in the county resident count of 24 confirmed cases includes two TDCJ staff members, Mechler explained.

The case count chart which the county maintains will include the inmate patients, but will list them separately in the totals for clarity, as contact with offenders to the community isn’t the same as residents to residents. Mechler does not “follow” inmate cases in the same manner.

The county nurse noted also that updated numbers from TDCJ may not be as readily available to her as are those for county residents, due to the medical channels for the prison system.

She commended the TDCJ staff, remarking that they are at a higher risk for contracting the virus, due to their proximity to the prison population and the close confines of the facilities. “Every day, they’re out there doing (their) jobs for us and putting themselves at risk. I think we need to look at those people just like healthcare workers.”

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that it stays out of our jail,” added Schuchart. “(Jail staff) have been testing people when they walk in. They’ve been doing temperature checks for probably six weeks now.”

The judge expressed concern for those experiencing unemployment, particularly healthcare workers who are being laid off due to whole hospital units shut down since elective surgeries are not underway. “Their livelihoods have been decimated because of this virus. It’s really sad.”

Tests performed locally by Medina Regional Hospital and medical clinics in the county now total 134, with 11 tests pending, reported Mechler. This does not include the people who tested at the mobile testing sites in Devine (May 2) and Hondo (May 9).

Mobile testing onsite at Medina County Fairgrounds last Saturday saw 43 people tested. Those results are expected by the latter part of this week.

“We are doing one more round of testing, this Saturday, in Castroville,” said Lutz. The testing will take place at the Medina County Annex on FM 471 South, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. See ad, page 2A.

Regarding the cautious reopening of the Texas economy, Schuchart said he thought the test results from the state’s mobile testing held in Devine were good, with 61 negatives and two “inconclusives.”

“We’re hoping the Hondo (results) will go real well. I guess we’ll get a little bit of a jump because of the reopening,” the judge said. “As I go out and look around the county, and see people who are reopening and getting out, it is (those) in the lower-risk group – mostly the younger people – who are getting out and kind of ignoring all (COVID-19) protocols. Time will tell how well it’s going to work.

“But I still believe that if the higher-risk group would stay isolated and protected, we’re going to be a lot safer,” he emphasized. “The statistics have proven that. Those are the people who get sick and those are the people who are dying. We just need to keep that group protected, until we can figure out how we can open it to them.”

Mechler said that the case numbers are going to be indicative of how the reopening is going and whether it should proceed. The next couple of weeks will reveal that outcome. “Mother’s Day was a hard weekend for everyone to get through and do the right thing,” she said.

“People feel that they can get out there and do things, but like Judge said, we’re definitely reminding the vulnerable group – over 65 or with health conditions – it’s not okay yet to be going out. It’s still better for them to stay at home. It’s still the right thing for most people,” she added. “We need to get through the next couple of weeks and see where we’re at.”