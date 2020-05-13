‘Last Call’ issued for fallen county EMT; many turn out to pay respects along route

Bereaved… Members of the first responder community join Medina County ESD #1 (Castroville area) in mourning the loss of 20-year-old Asante Contreras, killed by a wrong-way driver eluding San Antonio Police May 3. The hearse bearing Contreras’ body passed by Station #10 (above) on its way to Del Rio. See story 18A. Photo / Laura HardtBy

A young man, so full of excitement for a career as an EMT paramedic, was laid to rest last Friday in Del Rio.

On Sunday, May 3, Asante Sebastian Contreras, age 20 of San Antonio, was heading home from work after his shift with Medina County Emergency Service District #1, Allegiance Mobile Health. His vehicle was struck head-on by a vehicle whose driver was evading San Antonio Police and had entered a fly-over connection ramp, going the wrong way.

A Del Rio native, Contreras had a spirit for getting involved. He participated in many high school activities, including JROTC honor guard, student council, Debate club, pole vaulting and was co-creator of the yearbook. He had worked as a life guard for the City of Del Rio and an EMT with the Amistad Medical Ambulance Company.

Contreras continued to pursue his education at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he was in his last week of completing certification as a paramedic and receiving his badge. Hired by Allegiance Mobile Health in Castroville, for ESD #1 Firehouse #10, he had been working as an EMT for the past five months.

After his untimely death, The University of Texas posthumously awarded him his paramedic certification. The tragedy of the accident impacted first responders in San Antonio, who opened the door of his car to find him still in uniform. The call to honor this fallen brother was supported by many.

Upon hearing of the loss at Medina County ESD#1 in Castroville, the decision was made to conduct a last radio call ceremony to honor Contreras last Friday (May 8) as his body was to be carried to Del Rio. ESD#1’s Polly Edlund and John Banning spread the word that the hearse with a following of vehicles would travel through town. The community responded, lining the streets and waving American flags as the procession passed.

His hearse, followed by family and a long line of emergency vehicles with lights flashing, entered town on US 90 from the east. After crossing the Medina River bridge, the vehicles took the memorial procession through the back streets of Castroville, where more people lined the roadway holding flags. Led by Castroville Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety patrol cars, and escorted by an Allegiance Mobile Health unit, the black hearse stopped in front of the station at 1016 Madrid Street.

Along both sides of the street in front of the station, more than 30 fellow first responders stood at attention and saluted. For a long moment there was silence, until Medina County dispatch’s radio call came over a loud speaker.

“Allegiance Castroville EMS medic Asante Contreras… (no response) …EMS to all units be advised this is the last call for paramedic Asante Contreras… paramedic Contreras you have answered your last call and your mission is now complete.... Your duty has ended and your work has been completed and God has you in his keeping. Thank you for serving the citizens of Medina County and beyond.... Your duty has now ended.... May you rest in peace.”

Slowly, the procession moved out of Castroville with over 30 vehicles following. Among them were University of Texas-San Antonio Emergency Health Sciences EMS Medical Director/San Antonio Fire Department; UT Health EMS Physician from San Antonio Fire Department; Texas Department of Public Safety troopers; Medina County Sheriff’s deputies; fire engines and command vehicles representing Castroville, La Coste, D’Hanis, Devine and Bexar County fire departments; Community EMS command (Hondo); and Castroville and La Coste Police.

Word of the procession spread rapidly along US 90 to more towns. Contreras’ entourage was met by more people paying their respects along the route through Hondo, Sabinal, Uvalde and on into Del Rio, where huge crowds waited.

The young man’s life had not gone unnoticed.

Donna Lee Camacho commented, “I saw the most beautiful sight traveling to SA this morning. All of the emergency vehicles on the overpasses on Hwy. 90 (were) lit up and (displaying) the American flag. I wish I could have taken a picture.”

Allegiance Mobile Health Chief David Meza had this to say about Contreras, “Asante was a very driven individual. He had a lot of heart to work EMS. He loved the community he served. He had the kind of personality that touched people’s hearts. You felt like you knew him forever.”

Meza said that Contreras’ death had an impact on the community where he worked. Calls from the people he had rescued or helped in Medina County came in to express their sadness at his loss. AMH ‘took him home’ to Del Rio, and had organized agencies all the way to Del Rio to be there for their fallen brother.

Eldund said, “Brothers and sisters who are first responders have strong bonds.” Even so, the outpouring of love for Contreras shed light on the type of person he was. He heard the call to save lives and answered it in a community that cherished him.

Marques Fuentes, captain of Castroville VFD, posted succinctly, “Thank you Castroville Community. Today a fallen EMT- P of Station #10 in Castroville is heading home to his final resting place. The community came together at a moment’s notice to line the streets of Castroville to show support of our fellow brother.

“To all that lined the streets THANK YOU. To all that pulled over out of respect Thank You. To Asante Contreras.... Rest easy brother... we got it from here… R.I.P.”