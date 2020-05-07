Weekend COVID screenings come back virtually all negative

Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart announced at noon on Thursday, May 7, that out of the 63 persons tested for the COVID-19 virus at the drive-thru screening last Saturday in Devine, 61 tests have come back with a negative result. The two remaining tests have come back as inconclusive thus far.

Another round of drive-thru testing will take place this Saturday, May 9, in Hondo at the Medina County Fairgrounds. Screening will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but preregistration is required.