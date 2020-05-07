Virus: 21st case reported in Medina County

May 7, 2020

|

Diane Cosgrove /Anvil Herald News Editor

 

 

 

 

     After the Anvil Herald went to press on Wednesday, fMay 6, a 21st Medina County case of the COVID-19 virus, from the 78861 (Hondo area) Zip code, was reported. It is believed that transmission was made through community spread. The patient is self-isolating at home.

     Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, reminds the public to follow recommendations to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; stay home when sick; and practice social distancing.

     The county now has three confirmed active cases, with 16 recoveries, and two deaths, which both occurred in mid-April.

     See related story, “More COVID-19 mobile testing set for this Saturday in Hondo.”

