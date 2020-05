FREE COVID-19 testing

Saturday in Hondo, at Medina County Fairgrounds

for Medina County residents.

MUST currently have symptoms

to qualify for testing.

Chalk the Walk: Celebrate Hospital Week May 11-15

Medina County Appraisal District mailing out

Appraisal Notices on May 7.

Deadline to file a protest is June 8 or 30 days after the notice of appraised value was delivered to owner.

Quilt Show & Sale is Saturday 9-2 in Castroville