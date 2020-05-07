More COVID-19 mobile testing set for this Saturday in Hondo

Monday, during their media update, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz, County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, noted that there were no new cases of the coronavirus found in our county.

Of the 20 previously confirmed cases, (as of Tuesday) two remained active and are being monitored by Mechler; 16 are recovered, and two had died (weeks ago). Six of the total 20 are documented as travel-related, 11 as community-transmission and three are close contact. One person remained hospitalized.

Mechler noted that she has been notified of 121 locally tested – either in doctor’s offices or Medina Regional Hospital – which does not include the state’s mobile testing conducted last Saturday. Of those 121 tests, 108 were negative, five were positive (but only two of those were Medina County residents) and eight are still pending.

As the Anvil Herald went to press Wednesday, county officials were still waiting to hear back from the state regarding results of Saturday’s drive-thru testing conducted at Devine Fire Station #2.

Another state-conducted mobile testing event is set for this Saturday, May 9, in Hondo, at the Medina County Fairgrounds. Registration is required; those seeking testing must have active symptoms. Screening will be done during the telephone registration process which begins this morning (Thursday) at 9 a.m. (See ad 2A of The Hondo Anvil Herald.)

Lutz said Saturday’s testing went smoothly. “There were 63 people tested. They were saying (it would be up to) 96 hours before we have results,” he said.

“The labs, once again, are overwhelmed. They’re trying to open another lab. Hopefully, we won’t have a bunch of ‘positives’ out of the testing. The testing has become much easier to get.”

Schuchart noted that the mobile test sites are in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s ‘Open Texas’ Order, issued April 30, to allow for more Texans to be tested and provide a more complete picture of COVID-19 in Texas.

Continuing his report on the state testing, Lutz said, “Atascosa (County) did 55; Bandera did 45. We had a good result.” He added that no testing had taken place yet in Uvalde County.

“You can even call on the test day and get registered,” he encouraged.

Schuchart said he noticed the increase in traffic over the weekend, since the governor relaxed some of the restrictions. “It’s like somebody opened the gate and everybody went out. To me, there was quite a crowd everywhere. The traffic going to and from (Medina) Lake – there were hundreds of boats heading out there, and traffic to the river.

“I hope it doesn’t mean that we’re going to have a (surge of cases) in a week or two,” the judge said solemnly.

“People still need to be social distancing and doing all those (hygiene) things at the river,” Lutz reminded. “Everybody has to do for themselves what’s best to keep safe. Can you go to the river and social distance? You sure can, but some people are going to and some are not.”

Mechler chimed in, “You need to stay with your family group. Everybody needs to use common sense and look out for themselves. Protect themselves and others. If you’re going to go home to your family, you’ve got to protect your family, too.

“If I’m going to the river, I’m going to be really aware of my surroundings and consider how I’m going to protect myself and family. This isn’t a time to be relaxed about precautions; it’s a time to step them up. When you’re out in public, it’s recommended that you wear a mask. I hope businesses are doing that, too. If you can’t maintain six feet in a business, for sure be wearing a mask.

“When I go out in a public place, I’m wearing my mask, and I’m still not going out much. I’m staying in my group that I’m always around, and I’m going to continue to do that,” she affirmed.

“I would still encourage everybody to wear masks,” said Schuchart. It just makes sense to put on a mask if you’re going into a store.”

“There are some places, I’ll use Bill Miller BBQ as an example,” noted Lutz. “As they’re reopening their dining, they’re only allowing one entry into the building, so they can keep a count. If you enter, they are requiring that you wear a mask. When you get to your table, obviously, you can remove it to eat, and then they want you to put it back on when you leave your table and exit.

“I’ve had a lot of calls from our restaurants wanting advice. Our small business owners really want to do the right thing,” Lutz added.

Schuchart reminded, “Social distancing and sanitation, it’s that simple.”

“We’ve got to do everything we can, so we can continue to open up,” Mechler agreed.