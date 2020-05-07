Hondo ministry creates TV show

COURTESY / FRONT PORCH PHOTOGRAPHY

Nicole Franke





Sharing her strong faith and making Jesus known is something Nicholle Franke has devoted much of her life to, and now, it is taking a new form. She will soon begin production on a television series called Making Jesus Famous.

The show will be broadcast in a 9:30 a.m. (CST) timeslot on “Preach the Word,” an app on smart TVs, Franke said. She t that we have is for a 28½ minute ‘variety show.’ It will include worship, ads – obviously, because it’s on TV – and a 20-minute teaching. All of the teaching will be done through a series, every month there’ll be a new series.

“Our passion – and our tagline – is ‘Making Jesus Famous by discipling the nations.’ We will start right where our heart is, Making Jesus famous, and that His glory would fill the whole earth. We will film most of it this summer,” she said, adding that after editing, it will begin airing in the fall.

“I have a team of people who will be helping me,” Franke noted. She’s been in ministry for two decades, and through it, she’s made many contacts, some of whom are in the TV and movie business with whom she will work and consult in this next endeavor.

“How can I get the message of God, that He’s put in my heart, out there?” was the question Franke had been asking herself. She learned of the opportunity through an ad on an online job board, after transitioning out of an international ministry effort. “Preach The Word had an ad on there,” she said. After consulting with her ministry’s board, she submitted her resumé and a cover letter.

“What they were offering was a grant to pay for the airtime, and the ministry would produce the show. In my mind, I thought, ‘It’s a very long shot.’ They called me and, after a really long interview, offered me the contract. I was sort of shocked, but also very grateful.

“More than likely, most of the filming will be in and around Medina County, ‘cause I’m a Hondo girl now,” said the former Philadelphia native, who moved here in 2007, sometime after she married Andrew Franke of Hondo.

“We have a Hondo business, and I want to support local businesses. Once the quarantine is lifted, we’ll release our filming dates and have an opportunity for people to come and be a part of the live taping.

“One thing I’ve learned, is it’s never about you, it’s about the Lord first off. Then, it’s about the team that God puts together to make the thing happen. We’re assembling the body that’s going to make this thing happen.”

Right now, Franke is fundraising, because although the airtime is paid for, there are production costs that the ministry will be responsible for, as well as other costs.

“Officially, we received word of our contract on March 13, then quarantine hit!” she explained. She hasn’t been just waiting around, though. There are a lot of things to do in preparing for the filming, so she’s been very busy doing those. Also, although she left the active international ministry, she still mentors leaders, ministers and other people in foreign countries and acts as a consultant on spiritual matters.

“If the world is going to have revival, and it’s going to be an organic thing, the hearts of leaders have to be right first. I’m just very passionate about shepherding leaders into a bigger understanding of God,” she expressed.