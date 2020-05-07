District hires Crandall AD to lead Owls

Joe Dale and Christy Cary





Monday evening in the Hondo High School cafeteria, the HISD Board of Trustees voted to name Joe Dale Cary as the district’s new athletic director and head football coach.

He comes to Hondo after six years as AD/HFC in the Crandall ISD, 30 miles east of Dallas, and replaces Brett Ratliff, who resigned last month. After three years in Hondo, Coach Ratliff will be coaching his alma mater, Corrigan-Camden this fall.

Coach Cary will be “burning up I-35” in the coming weeks, traveling between Crandall and Hondo, as he and his family prepare for the move to God’s Country.

Christy, his wife, is also in the education field with a math background, spending the last school year as a specialist at Crandall Middle School. They have two daughters. Avery will graduate from CHS this spring and will be enrolling at Texas A&M. Camryn will be a junior at HHS in the fall.

For the past six years, Crandall, currently a Class 4A-Division I school in football (but set to move up to 5A this fall), has been on a steady upward trend, capped by a 10-3 season in 2019, including a district championship and a third-round playoff loss to eventual state champion Carthage. Cary’s teams made the playoffs the last five seasons, and posted an overall record of 36-31.

“Leaving Crandall will be difficult,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed our time there, and we’ll miss the kids, but this was the right time for our family to move. We have family in this area, and we’re looking forward to being in a small town where family, faith and tradition mean a lot.”

Right now is a strange time for everyone, and certainly no less for a football coach and his family to pull up stakes and move.

The uncertainty of the coming weeks and months is also forcing a retooling of offseason, implementation of new football schemes, and much more.

Normally, on the day after his hiring, the new head coach would check in with the students during their athletic periods, and begin the process of getting acquainted. With school not in session, thanks to COVID-19, that isn’t possible at this time.

This is also the time of year when the athletics program begins to prepare for summer camps for kids in grades 3-9, 7-on-7 football, as well as summer leagues in volleyball, basketball and other sports. All of that, too, is likely a no-go.

“I’ll have to rely heavily on the assistant coaches already on staff, and rely heavily on social media,” Coach Cary said, shortly before posting a brief Facebook video addressing the district’s athletes. “We’ll probably have a Zoom conference with the staff, and then set up another one to meet the players, where we’ll begin to lay out our expectations.

“Once the state gives us the green light, we’ll hit the ground running.”

Coach Cary graduated from high school at Abilene Wylie, and graduated from A&M in 2000. Climbing the coaching ladder, he spent four years at Killeen Harker Heights, two at San Antonio Reagan, three at Aledo, five at Port Neches-Groves (where he was offensive coordinator), followed by his six years as AD in Crandall.

The other finalist for the Hondo head job, out of the original field of 67 applicants, was George Villa, a 1998 HHS graduate, who is the current defensive coordinator and head baseball coach at Devine.