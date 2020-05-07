Council eliminates day curfew, moves to open Hondo’s links

Hondo City Council convened in an emergency meeting May 1 and adopted a seventh mayoral public health disaster declaration, incorporating Order #12, to be consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 27 report. The governor’s report allowed most cities to open retail operations, mall and movie theaters at 25% capacity, effective May 1.

The declaration states, in part: “Effective immediately and continuing through May 18, the city hereby adopts the provision of executive order GA-18, issued by Gov. Abbott.”

By a split 3-2 vote, council approved eliminating the city’s daytime youth curfew and opening the city’s nine-hole golf course. Council decided to leave the public library and recreation center closed until at least May 18, when the second phase of the governor’s plan is set to take effect.

Immediately after the vote, Mayor Jim Danner said he disagreed with the action and would consider a veto of the actions on the curfew and golf course.

After consulting with the city attorney, Danner learned he lacked the ability to veto the declaration, because it was not an ordinance.

Danner began the meeting by reporting that Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart has taken steps to open the local economy at 50% capacity using the exception that the county has only five active COVID-19 cases at the moment.

In rural counties with five or fewer active cases, businesses on the governor’s list may open at 50% capacity.

“So, as of today, Hondo and Medina County are under the 50% rule,” noted Danner. “Our declaration for today states a 25% capacity, but it will automatically be 50% now.”

Danner said council could still limit access to city hall, the library and the recreation center, and continue to recommend that citizens wear face masks. Council could also continue the daytime youth curfew from 8:30 to 3:30.

“In visiting with our chief of police (Brian Valenzuela),” said Danner, “his strong recommendation is that we continue with the curfew for youth under 17 until at least May 18.”

“What is the gathering limit now?” asked Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“It is still 10 people or less,” said Danner.

“We also need to look at keeping our own government facilities closed,” he continued, “which would include the library, the recreation center and the golf course.”

“We are still in a state of flux,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly. “In terms of the daytime curfew for kids under 17, we would do well to keep that until the end of this declaration on May 18. That would be close to the end of school and that was our intent from the beginning.”

“I would disagree with that,” said Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long. “I don’t really see the need to continue (the curfew) for 18 more days.”

“All of this is moving too quick,” said Villa. “I think that the governor just opened a can of worms. I’m like John, I think we ought to at least extend the curfew to the 18th.”

“We went with the curfew at the request of the chief of police,” noted Danner. “This week, he said the gathering of kids at the park and other places is still a problem and he’d like to keep (the curfew) going another two to three weeks.”

“We do have testing set in place (Saturday in Devine),” said Chief Valenzuela. “That will give us an opportunity to see what kind of numbers we get back. Why not just extend it another couple weeks, like Councilman Villa said?”

“The president, the governor, the county judge, all are moving forward,” said Long, arguing to end the curfew. “Things are opening up. We need to follow the governor’s and county judge’s orders.

“If we need to revisit this and pull back, then we do.”

“I have to agree with Ann-Michelle,” said Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres. “We have to move forward. We were just told the county only has five active cases and we can open business to 50% capacity.”

“But there are still 19 (tests) outstanding that we don’t know the results of,” said Danner.

“I’m with Ann-Michelle and Eric,” said Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela. “The 8:30 to 3:30 curfew I think needs to be done away with. But 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.? Yes, keep youth off the streets at night.”

“That is totally fine if that is the decision council wants to make,” said Valenzuela. “You heard our recommendation. Let’s hope, God forbid, something bad doesn’t happen.”

“I think what the chief is trying to say is, let us see the testing data over the next two weeks,” said City Manager Kim Davis. “We haven’t done a lot of testing in our county. Saturday’s testing in Devine is going to be four times as much as our current total testing in the county.”

Davis then addressed council regarding city offices.

“The recommendation is to continue to provide services the way we are now up until the 18th,” she said, regarding the decision to not open in lobby services. “There has not been an interruption of services, with the exception of the golf course and rec center. If somebody wants a library book, they can call in and request a book. Library staff will go pull it, then provide curb service.”

Davis said Golf Course manager Jerry Busby said he could meet the various requirements of the governor’s order, once he develops a touch-less payment process.

“But, he said he would feel more comfortable if we waited till the 18th,” she said.

“If you open the recreation center, there could be issues,” noted Davis. “One of the main forms of the spread of this illness is respiration. Typically, people in the recreation center are working out, so you have a high potential for an influx of possible cases from an asymptomatic carrier.

“Our recommendation is to leave city facilities operating the way they are until May 18,” said Davis. “Especially since we’ve gone from a 25% percent capacity opening to a 50% capacity opening in 24 hours.”

“I do not see one reason our golf course should not be open,” said Long. “I do not believe, and I think Jerry would agree, that we are going to have an influx of people who are just going to storm the clubhouse. These groups of four people can follow the rules and we can open up our facility. It’s what we do as a city.

“I understand the recommendation for the library, rec center and city hall,” said Long. “But, I don’t see a reason not to have the golf course open to the public.”

“I think you and the governor are playing politics,” Councilman Villa told Long. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about what is best for the citizens of Hondo.”

“The way this declaration is written, we are recommending strongly that face coverings be worn,” said Danner.

“I like the current wording,” said McAnelly of the proposed declaration’s wording limited to only recommending face masks.

“Ultimately, council has to make the decision about city facilities, curfew and face masks,” said Davis. “Staff will support whatever council decides.”

Councilwoman Long offered a motion to approve the city’s seventh mayoral declaration as written, with the curfew to be disbanded on Friday, May 1, and the golf course to open on Saturday, May 2. Torres seconded the motion, which passed 3-2 over the objections of Villa and McAnelly.

“I’d like to say on my behalf, my reason for my stances on most of this is because I am more concerned about the citizens of Hondo and their potential for being infected (with COVID-19) than I am about taking care of some of our friends and relatives to keep some of these things open,” said Mayor Danner. “I’m opposed to the opening of the golf course and the elimination of the youth curfew.

“We have an excellent city manager, police chief and senior staff. Unless we see something that does not seem right, we should be going along with our staff’s recommendations.

“I can’t veto the action taken today but I do refuse to sign the declaration,” he said.