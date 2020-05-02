Split council votes to remove day curfew, open golf course

A split Hondo City Council voted Friday afternoon to rescind two changes which had been adopted as part of the city’s battle against the COVID-19 virus.

With the recommendations of Governor Greg Abbott earlier in the week to reopen, council opted to follow all state guidelines. In addition, council opted to remove the daytime curfew (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for youth 17 and under, effective Friday, May 1. Council also voted to reopen the Hondo Golf Course, effective on Saturday, May 2.

The vote was 3-2 in favor of the moves.

Hondo council continues to strongly recommend that citizens wear masks when out and about, as well as maintaining six-foot social distance spacing.

Because Medina County has (as of Saturday, May 2) five or fewer active cases of COVID-19, restaurants and other businesses which were allowed to reopen, may operate, for now, at 50% of capacity, rather than the statewide permissible level of 25%.

City staff, including the city manager, police chief, and Mayor Jim Danner, all voiced the opinion that the curfew should remain in place – and the golf course shod remain closed – until at least the governor’s next report on May 18.