Virus: 20th case reported





As the Anvil Herald prepared to go to press yesterday, we were notified of a 20th Medina County case, from the 78253 (far East Medina County) Zip code. The patient is currently hospitalized. Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, said the patient contracted the case through travel outside the county, but inside Texas. No other details were available at the time.

