Turning the corner?

County mobile testing Saturday in Devine

Over last weekend, no new cases of coronavirus were reported. Adding to that is the fact that now, 13 Medina County residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 are now documented as recovered.

In their weekly update with local media, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz and County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, offered the following statistics on COVID-19:

• 91 total tests done locally;

• 73 negative test results;

• 2 positive test results; and

• 16 results still pending.

Also, of the 19 total cases recorded, only four remain active, and the death count still stands at two. The remainder of the cases which tested positive, Mechler said, came from tests conducted outside Medina County, such as at a doctor’s office or the testing site operating near Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

In line with Governor Greg Abbott’s efforts to combat the virus and reopen Texas for business, drive-up testing sites will be stationed at a variety of locations around the state.

In Medina County, residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org beginning today (Thursday) for an appointment on Saturday, May 2, at a drive-thru testing site at Devine Fire Station #2, 1419 CR 5710, Devine (see ad).

The test is free and relatively easy. A swab is inserted into the person’s nostril where a sample is collected then tested. Results take several days to return.

It is important to note that these tests are by appointment only – and only for people currently exhibiting any of the following symptoms:

• fever and / or chills;

• cough (dry or productive);

• fatigue;

• body aches / muscle or joint pain;

• shortness of breath;

• sore throat;

• headaches;

• nausea / vomiting / diarrhea;

• nasal congestion; and /or

• loss of taste or smell.

“The (mobile testing) is a coordinated effort between Texas Department of State Health Services, the county and STRAC (Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council), along with the (Texas National) Guard – they’re doing the logistics,” said Lutz. “I’m going to do the initial setup, but they’re going to do the event.”

The site can test a maximum of 80 people, Lutz said. Appointments are staggered to ensure adequate separation between the people who register. Organizers hope this will give an accurate picture of the coronavirus’ impact in Medina County.

“I definitely think we are at the peak (of COVID-19 infection),” said Lutz, responding to a request for his opinion.

“I have a hard time knowing that,” Mechler said.

“But we’re going to have to be very cautious,” she continued. “When we open things up, we still (need to) do all the things we are doing now. We won’t be able to let up on our practices, distancing, wearing masks, hand-washing, we need to (continue doing these things).”

Lutz elaborated on his reasoning. “It’s hard to get a sample when we’re small, but if we look at it statewide, the governor and (his team) look at the statistics. They feel that we can begin to start reopening some things.”

He alluded to what Gov. Abbott would say in Monday’s press conference to the state. “I have a hunch there’s going to be a lot of good information there.”

Lutz said the county received additional PPE (personal protective equipment) and distributed that to firefighters and law enforcement. “We got a special shipment for some of our clinics and physicians late last week,” he said. “That’s going to be distributed to them today.”

Circling back to how Medina County will respond to the reopening process and whether people should continue to work remotely, Mechler said, “Just open up slowly, if that’s possible. Those who can work at home, just slow it down. Let those who need (to open their business) start opening.

“I think people need to not relax on it. When you go out, you still need to continue the recommendations on distancing,” she advised.

Lutz agreed, “I think what you are going to hear today (from Abbott) is that if you can work from home, work from home. They’re not going to turn a switch today and we’re going back to normal. It’s going to be quite a process to get there.”

Regarding a local order to wear masks, Judge Schuchart said, “We’re following the governor’s order, across the board.” He favors wearing a mask when out in public, but does not want to issue such an order.

“You can still see people not wearing them. It’s hard to enforce, and that’s one of the problems,” he acknowledged.

While masks are not mandated by the governor, Abbott’s Minimum Standard Health Protocols included in The Governor’s Report to Open Texas unveiled on Monday include, “Consistent with the actions taken by many employers across the state, consider having all employees wear cloth face coverings. If available, employees should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.”

The county’s media call concluded with a reminder to encourage people to call or go online beginning today to register for an appointment to be tested on Saturday, if they are symptomatic.