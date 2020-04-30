The recovery begins

Governor announces plans to reopen state





In his much-anticipated press conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott advised his fellow Texans that the state would begin a systematic reopening of retail stores, restaurants, theaters and certain other businesses starting Friday, May 1.

Speaking from his office at the State Capitol, he was accompanied by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Texas Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and James Huffines, the chairman of his “Strike Force to Reopen Texas.”

Details of how the state is to get back work are laid out in Abbott’s “Governor’s Report to Reopen Texas,” available at https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas.

The governor was pleased to announce that Texas has the third highest number of recoveries in the United States, adding his expectation that that count will soon surpass the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s hard to get rid of this virus because it is so contagious,” Abbott emphasized. “So we’re not just going to open up and hope for the best. Instead, we will put measures in place that will help businesses open, but also contain the virus, keeping Texans safe.”

The governor advised that he would let his stay-at-home executive order, signed earlier this month, expire (today) April 30. Subsequently, the initial phase of reopening will begin, allowing most businesses – as well as libraries and museums, with restrictions against interactive exhibits – to admit customers up to their 25% capacity. This applies to companies located within counties which have six or more documented cases of COVID-19.

Some counties have five or fewer documented cases throughout. The retailers and restaurants in those will be permitted to receive up to 50% of their normal business trade. Abbott added that those same counties may return to more restricted capacity in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Abbott noted that the state may further eliminate restrictions by May 18, as long as there are no “flare-ups” of coronavirus.

Excluded are barbershops, hair salons, gyms and bars, which will remain shuttered for the time being, under the initial reopen orders. It is hoped those businesses can resume operations around mid-May.

Abbott said he understands the frustration of those business operators, and officials have explored strategies, such as having only one customer come in at a time. “The goal is just to find safe ways in which people can work in close contact with customers, while preventing the spread of COVID-19. We think we have some potential solutions – let us continue to work on it.”

Data collected regarding hospitalizations and fatalities related to the coronavirus will be used to determine whether it is advisable to move forward with the state’s plans to restore its economy.

When asked about thresholds Texas will set to determine whether stricter measures need to be restored, Abbott said officials are expecting an increase in positive cases due to the fact that the state will be testing more people. The number tested, he said, is not “decisive criteria.”

The governor said officials would instead consider hospitalization rates, whether deaths are increasing and any new hot spots. “There’s no one single factor we’ll look at. We look at all the data and consider what the data means.”

Abbott added that Texas should soon have the ability to test 25,000 people per day for the coronavirus. He plans to build a team of 4,000 contact tracers in May.

Dr. Hellerstedt said the federal government is dedicated to “solving some of the supply chain problems that have been limiting some of our ability to test.” When those scarcities ease, the state can substantially increase testing.

In response to a query as to whether Texans should wear masks, Abbott said his report recommends that everyone wears face coverings, however, no jurisdiction can impose penalties for not doing so. He said his executive order supersedes any local orders, including those that impose fines for not wearing a mask.

“I know there are people who are still concerned about this,” Abbott said of the expiring stay-at-home advisement. “There is no requirement that those people leave their home. If you want to stay at home, continue to stay at home.”

Violations of the occupancy limits required by the initial step on Friday, Abbott said, could incur fines of up to $1,000 and 180 days in jail. Primary enforcement could be at local or regulatory levels.

Mindful of the approach of summer, the governor said his medical team is still seeking ways for kids to be able to attend summer camps in a safe manner. No word, though, on how or when options for summer camps might come.

Paul Weber, Associated Press, contributed to this story.