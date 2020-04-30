Second round of interviews underway in Hondo AD hunt

Interviews began Friday, April 24, for the Hondo ISD’s vacant athletic director/head football coach position.

Out of the 67 applications received by the district, the AD hiring committee interviewed 15 candidates by remote contact on Friday.

They reduced the field to seven, with in-person interviews scheduled for this week, with some on Tuesday, April 28 and the remainder on Thursday, April 30.

The top two candidates will likely be invited back for a final interview in the coming week. Dr. A’Lann Truelock, the HISD’s Superintendent, said the district hopes to have the position filled by the first week in May.