Hondo athletes: drop off / pick up May 1 at school

All Hondo ISD athletes need to report this Friday, May 1, to their respective campuses to turn in unforms and equipment, and to pick up their personal items which have been at school since early March.

High school athletes need to report between 8 and 11 a.m., to either the HHS field house or the new gym, where coaches will return possessions to students, and collect uniforms and other materials to be turned in.

McDowell Middle School athletes should report to the school’s gym parking lot between 7 and 9:30 a.m.

Students will not need to get out of their vehicles.