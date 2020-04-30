D’Hanis athletes: turn in uniforms on May 6

All D’Hanis ISD athletes are reminded that on Wednesday, May 6, the DISD coaching staff will have a gym locker pickup and equipment dropoff from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

With school classes and all extracurricular activities for the rest of the 2019-20 school year canceled, student-athletes are asked to turn in all uniform items and any school equipment they may have at home. The coaches will also deliver to students any items left in lockers from before the COVID-19 interruption.

It will be set up as a drive-thru, so that no one has to get out of their vehicle.