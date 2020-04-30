City council debates gov’s announcement



Hondo City Council on Monday discussed the status of the city’s local public health disaster declaration, its sixth thus far.

First, council abandoned an agenda item to consider appointing an Economic Recovery Task Force in light of Governor Greg Abbott’s order earlier in the day providing for a limited opening of non-essential retail businesses on May 1.

Mayor Jim Danner said he had put creation of the task force on the agenda in hopes of appointing an eight or nine member group to gauge how to restart the economy in Hondo after COVID-19 cases peaked locally.

“However, as of today, the governor came up with a complete new ball game for us,” said Danner. “It looks to me like he is starting up the economy by himself. So we won’t have much to say in the when and where of it. For the time being, I don’t think it’s necessary to go forward on a task force. Maybe we will need it later.

“I just disagree with (Abbott’s) reopening a lot of the economy right now, because I don’t think we are ready,” added Danner. “But that is his power, and that’s just my personal opinion.”

Discussing the disaster declaration, Danner told council Gov. Abbott had published a 64-page manual on the details of his phased plan to open up the state economy. The online document is titled Texans Helping Texans: The Governor’s Report to Open Texas.

“That of course affects us and our authority for whatever we want to do in Hondo,” he said. “He has taken authority away, except for any decisions we want to make on the reopening of our own government facilities.

“Also, we would still have the right, if we wanted to, to enforce our mask orders as they pertain to restaurants,” said Danner. “And that is already in our declaration.”

Danner said he would have City Attorney Frank Garza update the city’s disaster declaration to be consistent with the orders of Gov. Abbott.

“Then, we will have another special called meeting to adopt a declaration that implements what he is doing.”

“What facilities would we look at opening?” asked Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long. “Our library? Our golf course? Obviously not our recreation center.”

“He also said that with museums and libraries, he didn’t recommend making sections available that were hands-on,” said City Manager Kim Davis. “We have a very hands-on library. So we need to reassess.

“My recommendation is we put it to a review committee that has been making recommendations to council,” she said. “We are meeting (Tuesday) to read through Gov. Abbott’s 64-page document. Then we will make a recommendation to council about how we phase back in opening our offices, and if we want to do it Friday along with everyone else. I don’t know what 25% capacity at city hall would look like. Or we could wait two weeks when he reopens at 50%, should the (COVID) numbers be where he needs them to be throughout the state.

“Again, as he said in his presentation today,” added Davis, “you can’t participate in sports and have more than four people, even with golf or tennis, and you still have to practice social distancing. So that affects the rec center.”

“So the only authority we have is over city owned facilities?” asked Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres.

“The way I understand it, we cannot continue with the stay-at-home order after April 30,” answered Davis. “We can’t prohibit the reopening of businesses at 25% capacity. But they have to follow the governor’s guidelines.

“We have no control over restaurants and other businesses opening,” said Davis. “Additionally, we cannot mandate the use of masks or facial coverings. That has to be a recommendation only. It is not enforceable by fine.

“We are going to have to obtain some clarification regarding restaurants,” she said. “We are not sure whether or not we can mandate that restaurant staff wear masks when serving or preparing food. We have to receive direction from our attorney to determine if we continue the day time youth curfew.”

“When the stay-at-home order ends, why would we have a curfew?” asked Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long.

“I don’t think the curfew is enforceable after the stay-at-home is lifted,” said Danner.

“I think we need interpretation from our attorney,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly. “The governor’s order ends April 30. Ours currently goes until May 22. What part of ours can we continue? We need to be very clear about all that.”

“All these businesses need to understand what policies and procedures they need to follow in this manual the governor put out,” said Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“It is also important to reemphasize,” said Davis. “Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, bars, and barbershops are still not allowed to open.”

Councilman Villa said he thought it was way too soon to open all businesses because, with a lack of testing locally, no one knows how many people in Medina County could be infected.

“People don’t know if they are carrying the virus,” he said. “The governor has the authority but I still don’t agree with everything he said.

“I still think a lot of people here in Hondo need to realize this not a laughing matter,” said Villa. “Whatever the governor says we are going to do in Phase 1 and Phase 2, we still need to be protective of ourselves and do the best we can. I did a lot of research over the weekend. According to all the studies, the only way we are going to prevent this from spreading is with social distancing and wearing a mask.

“And I’m sorry we can’t push that anymore and make masks mandatory,” he added.

“Another thing I think we should emphasize that the governor said today is that individuals who are 65 or over are a disproportionate part of the population who are subject to catching the virus,” said Davis. “And he is encouraging people 65 and older to continue to stay home; also those with underlying health conditions.

“He said, if they have to go out, he strongly recommends that they wear a mask or facial protection,” she said.

“I know its probably not enforceable,” agreed Danner, “but I think we need to have a heavy recommendation in our declaration that people wear their masks when they leave home.”

Special meeting Friday

Council will hold a special meeting Friday at 3 p.m. to adopt a new disaster declaration consistent with the governor’s latest announcements.