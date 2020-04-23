Plug pulled on virus-plagued athletic year

With Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Friday, April 17, that all Texas school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, it didn’t take long for the University Interscholastic League to follow suit.

“In an effort to help protect the health and safety of Texans, the UIL is canceling all remaining spring activities and state championships,” read Friday’s press release.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

With the cancellation of the season, the UIL has closed the book on its school year. The boys’ state basketball tournament was in progress when activities were suspended. Soccer season was nearing the playoffs, while all the spring sports – tennis, golf, track, softball and baseball – had all just gotten underway.

In addition, all scholastic competition seasons have been cancelled as well, including one-act play, speech, robotics, debate and academics, along with the state solo and ensemble contest.

“Practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice,” read the news release. “The UIL will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools to navigate this unprecedented time.”

“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” said UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes. “Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”

So looking ahead, the next official date on the UIL calendar is Monday, Aug. 3, which is the first day for high school volleyball practice, and the date on which football equipment may be issued.

Everyone is hoping that date stays firm.