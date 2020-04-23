K9 aids sheriff’s office in  $2.6 MM drug seizure

Drugs hidden among the freight (in the containers above and below) of a tractor-trailer impounded last Wednesday by Medina County Sheriff’s deputies include crystal meth and heroin.



At approximately noon on April 15, a Medina County sheriff’s deputy pulled over an 18-wheeler traveling north on IH 35 near the 124-mile marker, according to information provided by MCSO. K-9 Leo was deployed and detected a narcotic odor inside the box trailer. A more thorough inspection of the loaded tractor-trailer yielded approximately 30 kilos of “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine), and 10 kilos of “White China Heroin.”

The drugs confiscated by MCSO were hidden within a load of miscellaneous products and concealed in separate containers. Estimated total street value of these drugs is over $2.6 million. The truck driver was detained, pending further investigation. No additional information was available when the Anvil Herald went to press.