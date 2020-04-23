Interview phase begins soon in Hondo AD search

The search to replace Hondo Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brett Ratliff entered its third week, with interviews scheduled to begin next week.

HISD Superintendent, Dr. A’Lann Truelock, said that she has received 67 applications as of Tuesday afternoon, April 21.

The search committee will conduct remote interviews via Zoom. She said that about 15 of the candidates would be interviewed for 10 to 15 minutes each, and from there, the committee will narrow the selection down to a smaller field of semifinalists.

“We hope to have our AD within two weeks,” she said, which would translate to the first full week of May.

Coach Ratliff resigned from the HISD on April 7 to take a similar position at his alma mater, Corrigan-Camden High School, near Lufkin.