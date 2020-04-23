HISD announces end-of-year grading



With the official word handed down by Gov. Greg Abbott last Friday that school buildings in Texas will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, the Hondo ISD has come up with its own year-end guidelines for students.

The board met on Monday evening in virtual fashion, with trustees attending the meeting remotely.

Since the first day classes were cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak (Monday, March 16, which was supposed to be the students’ first day back from Spring Break), they have been getting their assignments for distance learning. High school students have been receiving material via the internet, while students at McDowell, Woolls and Meyer have had designated packet pick-up days to receive their study material.

The final material delivery took place on Wednesday of this week.

For any students in grades 1-5, the final day of new instructional material will be Friday, May 15. The ensuing two-week period – from Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 28 – will be the designated time for students to complete and submit all missing work.

All students in grades 1-5 will be graded with a “pass” or an “incomplete”. Any student who has not turned in his or her work by May 28, will need to enroll in summer school to complete their missing work. Summer school classes will also be held remotely, with the instructional period running June 1-19.

Students attended class in school for the first two weeks of the fifth six-week grading period. Their overall grade for that period will consist of their grades from those two weeks. Their overall grade for the final six-week period will be taken from the 10-week timeframe while the students were working from home.

Students in grades 6-12, likewise are expected to turn in their coursework. Failure to do so, again, will result in required summer school, which will run June 3-17.

Regarding grade point averages in high school, students in all four grades will receive GPA credit for the fall 2019 semester.

For the spring 2020 semester, however, students will get credit for completing their work, but will not receive a GPA. So any current HHS student, from the Classes of 2020 through 2023, will have only seven semesters of coursework figured into their GPA.

The Senior Class of 2020 rankings will be concluded with the fall 2019 semester, so the valedictorian, salutatorian and top 10 students in the class have already been determined.

“Students can still fail if they don’t turn in their coursework,” the district superintendent, Dr. A’Lann Truelock said on Tuesday. “But the reason we aren’t calculating a GPA for the spring semester is that there is too much disparity in the availability of study material for all students.

“Some students have unlimited access to the internet while others don’t,” she said. But she reiterated that everybody should have the ability to turn in their work.

As with the younger grades, there will be no new coursework assigned for grades 6-12 after May 15.

The parents or guardians of any student who is required to complete their work in summer school will be notified by the district.

• HISD meal service will continue for students, with a drive-thru line at Woolls Intermediate between 10:30 and 12:30 each weekday.

Dr. Truelock reported that the number of meals served has varied on a daily basis, but has been anywhere between 100 and 200 per day.

• The HISD has contracted with Taher, Inc., for its nutritional services during the 2020-21 school year.