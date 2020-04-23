Castroville area logs 2 new COVID-19 cases; county total increased to 19

Late Thursday, April 23, after the Anvil Herald was published, county officials reported two additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the 18th and 19th, both in the same household in the Castroville (78009 Zip code) area.

The county press release noted, “These cases have acquired the virus through community spread and are isolating at home.”

On Tuesday, April 21, Medina County announced its 16th and 17th cases.

“The 16th case is in the 78881 Zip code (Hondo) and this individual is believed to have acquired the virus through close contact,” according to the press release. “The 17th case is in the 78023 Zip code. This individual is believed to have acquired the virus through community spread.” Both new cases are isolating at home.

Given the increases in community spread throughout the United States, all individuals are at some risk of exposure to COVID-19, officials warn. County residents should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, practice social distancing, and stay home if they become sick, except to seek necessary medical care. The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Medina County in identifying any close contacts of the patient, so they can be isolated, monitored for symptoms, and quickly tested, if needed.

When officials conducted their weekly teleconference with media on April 20, the case total was still 15. Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz and County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, updated information regarding the 15 COVID-19 cases previously announced.

As of Monday, six of the original 15 confirmed county cases have recovered, seven are still considered active with one hospitalized, and two (previously reported) had died, Mechler reported. “There are still contacts that I also track,” she explained.

The county press release issued Tuesday also noted that the one person previously reported to be hospitalized is now isolating at home.

Mechler said on Wednesay that the county is reporting 78 cases conducted locally. Of those, 12 are currently pending. (These numbers do not include everyone who went to San Antonio to get tested, whether on their own or on advice from their doctor.)

On Wednesday, the state numbers reflected the following COVID-19 statistics:

• 205,399 total tests conducted in Texas

• 20,196 confirmed cases;

• 1,678 people currently hospitalized with lab-confirmed diagnoses;

• 517 dead; and

• 6,486 estimated recovered patients.

When asked by the Anvil Herald if he would like to see other Medina County cities follow the City of Hondo’s lead in requiring the use of masks in some instances, Schuchart replied that he would. He agreed that it was a good idea.