Council approves face mask amendment



​ Hondo City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, April 16, to follow up on Monday’s discussion on facial masks. With all members present, either in person or by televideo, council again discussed and then unanimously approved a fifth amendment to Mayor Jim Danner’s public health disaster declaration.

The amendment gives guidelines for the use of facial masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Known as Order #11, the amendment adds a requirement for visitors to hospitals, medical clinics, veterinary clinics and restaurants to wear face masks. It also requires restaurant workers and others with face-to-face contact with the public to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease.

The amendment is effective until midnight on May 16. Violating the declaration’s orders carries a maximum fine of $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days. Council, though, hopes for voluntary compliance.

“It ought to be mandatory that every restaurant employee wear a mask,” said Place 5 Councilman John Villa discussing the amendment. “Citizens say that is the reason they don’t go to restaurants, because people aren’t wearing masks or gloves. And I’m still in favor of people who walk into Walmart and H-E-B wearing a mask. I’ve heard two council people say, ‘We are not there yet.’ The thing is, we don’t want to get there.

“We need to be as strict as we can to keep this pandemic from spreading any further than it is,” added Villa, noting more than half of the 15 reported COVID-19 cases in Medina County have been in the Hondo zip code. “We can’t wait and take these actions when it is too late. We need preventative actions now.”

“There’s no telling how many cases have yet to be confirmed that we still don’t know about,” noted Mayor Jim Danner.

“I’ll make a motion for Order 11 to require the use of cloth face coverings for people visiting hospitals, medical and veterinary clinics, and restaurants,” said Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long. “I’d include that restaurant workers must wear masks.”

Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres seconded the motion.

“I can live with that,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly. “I’d add it is required that face masks also be used by restaurant workers as well as all employees of all essential businesses who have face-to-face contact with the public, to include grocery stores. Patrons are addressed in the sentence before that where it says, ‘It is recommended that face masks be worn whenever a person leaves their home or essential business’.”

“That would be my recommendation too,” said Villa. “I still think we need to require patrons to essential businesses to wear masks. So my vote is a ‘no’.”

Council agreed on a final version of the declaration Order #11 by a 4-1 vote.

The declaration’s newly written Order #11, states:

“The Center for Disease Control recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). Therefore, this declaration requires the use of cloth face coverings when visiting hospitals, medical and veterinarian clinics and restaurants. It is required that face masks also be used by restaurant workers as well as employees of all essential businesses who have face to face contact with the public, including grocery stores. It is recommended that a face mask be used whenever a person leaves their home or essential business. Such cloth face masks can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost.”

The entire declaration, first posted on March 16, an be viewed at the City of Hondo’s website, hondo-tx.org.