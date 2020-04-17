State gearing up to re-open; schools will remain closed

During Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference at the state Capitol Friday, April 17, he announced initial steps to reopen the Texas economy which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

He also declared that Texas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. This applies to all schools, public and private, as well as trade schools, colleges and universities.

Noting Texans’ efforts to stem the spread of the virus are paying off, Abbott said, “We’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us. We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus.”

To invigorate the economy, Abbott named a statewide strike force chaired by Austin banker and former UT regent James Huffines. Leading the task force will be Mike Toomey, veteran lobbyist who was chief of staff to Gov. Rick Perry.

Abbott issued three new executive orders:

• relax restrictions previously placed on non-essential surgeries;

• allow retail outlets re-open Friday, April 24 to offer “retail-to-go.” (Merchants can deliver to customers’ cars outside their location or to customers’ homes.); and

• allow state parks to re-open Monday, April 20, but visitors must wear face coverings, keep to the six-foot rule with people outside their group, and limit gatherings to five people.

In response to a question regarding a general timeline for all businesses to reopen, Abbott said he’ll be guided by medical experts and data. “If the data continues to show a flatlining and then a decline” in positive tests, “that is a signal that we can begin the process of opening up some businesses that adhere to the strictest strategies that will reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”

To a query about employers who may “push the envelope” and their employees who may be concerned about returning to work, the governor replied, “Employees should not be coerced into returning to work. We need to make sure that our employees and that employers are employing the very best strategies” to reduce the spread.

He further noted that “one of the things that we will consider is the elimination of the stay-at-home policy.” If the data illustrates that Texas continues to slow the spread of COVID-19, Abbott said it is possible the state could return to the statewide standards it had, before the stay-at-home order was implemented.

He did qualify that by saying, “There is a possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “That’s one of the reasons why we will utilize enhanced testing strategies, enhanced containment strategies, to make sure that when it does arise,” the state will be ready. And, he said, if a “spread does arise, there may need to be pockets of the economy shut down.”

If cases begin to spike again in one specific area, there may need for “a stricter standard for that one community versus statewide.”

Regarding unemployment benefits and the possibility for the state to run out of money to provide them, Abbott said the coronavirus relief passed by Congress includes a “massive amount of money that provides more unemployment benefits for a longer period of time, so there should be plenty of money for those who are unemployed.” Abbott also noted Congress is “considering additional programs that could be coming up as soon as May” which could mean even more funds for states’ unemployment claims.

The governor will announce further steps on Monday, April 27 to reopen the state.

Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune, contributed to this story.