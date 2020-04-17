Order allows for day use of private recreational parks

On Friday, April 17, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart issued a supplemental order, “Order No. 10, Privately Owned Recreational Parks” which immediately took effect.

In it, he decrees that “all privately owned recreational parks may remain open for daily visitors (no overnight stays) and for hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling,” so long as the necessary precautions previously ordered are maintained.

In addition, “Retail services at privately owned recreational parks may reopen starting at 12;01 a.m. on Friday, April 24, if the services may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the terms required by (Department of State Health Services).

“Landscapers and other workers who are necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of the business are likewise essential and may continue to operate,” as long as they, too, follow state and local orders related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Nonessential services not not identified pursuant to the governor’s and federal executive orders shall be conducted remotely, the document requires.

The order also mandated, “Short-Term Rentals are to close and vacate their guests. Only exception during this time period being if: (1) guests have established rental unit as primary place of residenct; (2) the customers are active military, law enforcement, and national reserve assisting with COVID-19 response efforts; (3) emergency service personnel to support city, county, state, and school district operations assisting with COVID-19 response efforts; or (4) healthcare professionals and employees assisting with COVID-19 response efforts.