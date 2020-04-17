Hondo rolls out small business relief programs

Hondo City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, April 16, where they approved a cluster of small business COVID-19 relief programs, called the “Keeping God’s Country Working Grant Program.”

The grant program will distribute up to $305,000 from the Hondo Economic Development Corporation’s 4B half-cent sales tax income to small businesses located within Hondo’s city limits. The grants are for business owners who have been adversely effected by the disaster declaration’s required closure of all businesses deemed non-essential.

The EDC 4B sales tax fund currently has a balance of $480,000. The city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund will provide an additional $14,000 to aid hotels and other tourism related businesses.

The economic relief program will provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses of 25 employees or fewer suffering from the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other offerings for hotels and for marketing assistance.

It was on March 19 that Hondo City Council first declared a local state of disaster in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 being declared a pandemic, and a national and state disaster. The declarations caused closures and put limitations on many small businesses in Hondo.

The city-funded grant program is a local economic development program authorized under Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code to help reduce the resulting economic strain on local businesses.

Genevieve Flores, the city’s economic director, explained the Keep God’s Country Working grant program to council, as well as the Hondo Emergency Co-Marketing Grant and the Hotel Occupancy Tax Payment Deferral and Forgiveness Program.

“Eligible industries may include retail store front, food and beverage, personal care (barber shop, nail salons, spas, etc.), automobile maintenance, education training, health/wellness, art galleries and small manufacturing businesses,” said Flores.

“National chains, financial institutions, RV parks, apartment complexes, home-based businesses, permanently closed businesses and non-profits are not eligible for the grant,” she noted.

For the city’s KGCW grant program, applicants with one to four employees are eligible for grants up to $2,000, while applicants with five to ten employees are eligible for grants of up to $5,000. Applicants with 11 to 25 employees are eligible for grants of up to $10,000.

Eligible expenses would include rent or mortgage, employee salary support, utilities, purchase of supplies to offer alternative business access (curbside pickup, delivery, shipping), purchase of supplies for business/customer COVID-19 protection, additional expenses as a result of increased cost of supplies and other business needs as approved by the city’s Small Business Task Force.

“Do we know how many small businesses could probably qualify for these monies in town?” asked Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“We are anticipating anywhere between 30 to 40 businesses would qualify,” said Flores. “It all depends on the assistance each business is looking at. And, we all know that is what makes Hondo – the small businesses. We hope they all take advantage of this.”

“Just because they apply for our grant program doesn’t exclude them from applying for anything from the Small Business Administration,” added City Manager Kim Davis. “We highly encourage them to reach out and apply for the Payroll Protection Program and the small business grants and loans that are available. The PPP will assist them with keeping their employees employed.”

“People are already using that system,” said Davis, noting one bank in town said it had already provided over $11 million in loans and grants through the SBA here in Hondo. “This is just meant to be an enhancement and us giving funds back to the people who put money into the sales tax fund. Without these businesses, we wouldn’t have sales tax.”

“So the assumption is we can afford this?” asked Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly.

“Yes, sir,” said Flores. “This is the sales tax. It is time to unite with the businesses who generate this for us and give something back to them. We care about our small businesses.”

“The EDC Board of Directors met (Wednesday, April 15) and they approved this, 4-1,” noted Davis of the sales tax funding for the small business stimulus program.

The next programs Flores reviewed rely on Hotel Occupancy Tax funding.

“The Hondo Emergency Co-Marketing Grant is being implemented to assist small businesses during a time of social distancing,” she said. “Applications for this marketing program will be accepted through August 2020. The co-marketing fund is limited and is administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, funds are limited to a two month maximum, but may be extended if deemed necessary by the city manager or their designee.”

Flores told council the program is meant to encourage tourism-related businesses to promote their business to existing customers and attract new customers outside of Hondo. The co-marketing grant program will use Hotel Occupancy Tax incomes as its funding source.

“If approved, a qualifying small business located within the city limits of Hondo can be reimbursed for 100% of online marketing costs, up to $50 a month for a maximum of two months,” she said. “The maximum amount of funds committed to this program are $5,000.”

Next, Flores reviewed the Hotel Occupancy Tax Emergency Payment Deferral and Forgiveness Program.

“This is for hotels severely impacted by the stay-at-home work safe order issued by Medina County and the City of Hondo,” she said. “The Hondo City Council took measures at their April 16 meeting to defer hotel occupancy tax payments for April and May for 60 days. It was an effort to support all hotels in good-standing with the City of Hondo HOT Fund. The city council required all hotels applying for the deferral to submit a written employee retention plan.”

Additionally, the HOT Emergency Payment Deferral and Forgiveness program also offers forgiveness of up to $1,000 per month for a total of no more than three months of forgiven occupancy tax payments. The program will provide a maximum of $9,000 for hotel occupancy tax forgiveness.

“Only hotels that pay occupancy tax to the City of Hondo and are in good standing on HOT payments qualify for the deferral and forgiveness program,” said Flores.

“Again, hotels are expected to experience a decline in revenue and employment as a result of this pandemic.”

McAnelly offered the motion to approve the relief programs. Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long seconded the motion. Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela, Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres and Councilman Villa abstained. The three councilmen abstained from voting because of possible conflicts of interests related to small businesses.

“Thank you all,” said Mayor Jim Danner of the 2-0 vote. “I think this is a great program and I thank the EDC for their participation.”

Next council approved a separate utility relief plan for city utility customers.

“The city ordinance allows for two extensions normally,” said Davis of current utility bill relief efforts. “We are working with people as they come in and say they’ve been impacted negatively by COVID-19, to either put them on extension plans or to look at potentially adjusting fees.

“With council’s permission, I’d like to ask that you continue to allow staff to look at these on a case by case basis and we will keep you informed about how many people this impacts and how many people are on extended payment plans,” she said.

“Currently, we have 100 people who have asked for some type of assistance. We’ve been able to work with them. We encourage anyone impacted by COVID-19 to come in and pay what they can towards their utility bill. Because at the end of all this, that debt will be something they have to catch up with and pay. We are being as flexible as we can. As you know, we stopped all disconnects when this started.”

“For now, I recommended we do this and see how it works,” said Danner. “This thing is going to go on for another couple of months. We will know more, the next time council meets, about how our citizens are handling their utility bills.”

“I can tell you that on the 15th of the month, we had our normal amount people who come into pay that day,” said Davis. “We are still seeing people who are coming in and paying their bills on time.”