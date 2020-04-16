Status quo for this week



No updates have been announced from the University Interscholastic League in the past week. So the current plan is still – the UIL hopes – to resume athletic activities on Monday, May 4. That’s the same date which Gov. Greg Abbott set for a return to school, if coronavirus issues have begun to subside significantly. The governor issued an extension of the state’s disaster declaration this week, but did not set an ending date.

Here is a list of Week 6 cancelled athletic events in the area through next Thursday.

HONDO

Baseball: 4/17, JV/V vs. Crystal City (Senior Night); 4/21, JV/V @ Pearsall;

Softball: 4/17, JV/V vs. Crystal City (Parents Night); 4/21, JV/V @ Pearsall;

Golf: 4/20-21, Boys’ qualifiers @ Region IV-4A tourney, Victoria; 4/23-24, Girls’ qualifiers @ Region IV-4A tourney, Victoria;

Track & Tennis: no events scheduled.

D’HANIS

Baseball: 4/17, JV/V @ Carrizo Springs; 4/18, JV @ Comfort tourney; 4/21, V vs. Falls City;

Softball: 4/17, vs. Medina;

Golf: 4/20-21, qualifiers @ Region IV-1A tourney, Pflugerville;

Track & Tennis: no events scheduled.

MEDINA VALLEY

Baseball: 4/17, JV/V vs. Harlan; 4/21, JV/V @ Eagle Pass Winn;

Softball: 4/17, JV/V vs. Somerset; 4/21, JV/V @ Floresville;

Track: 4/16, HS qualifiers Area meet (Districts 27-5A & 28-5A, @ Alamo Stadium, SA;

Tennis: 4/18-19, qualifiers, @ Region IV-5A tourney, North East ISD, San Antonio

Golf: 4/20-21, boys’ qualifiers @ Region IV-5A tourney, McAllen; 4/23-24, girls’ qualifiers @ Region IV-5A tourney, McAllen.

SABINAL

Baseball: 4/17, JV/V @ La Pryor; 4/21, JV/V vs. Brackett;

Softball: 4/17, JV/V vs. Center Point (Parents Night); 4/21, JV/V @ La Pryor;

Track: 4/16, HS qualifiers @ Area meet (Districts 29-2A & 30-2A), Harper;

Tennis: no events scheduled.