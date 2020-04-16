Second COVID-19 death reported; Hondo area has 8 confirmed cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Medina County has reached 15, and over the weekend, a second death from the coronavirus was reported. There have now been eight cases within Zip code 78861 (Hondo area). Five cases have been reported since last Thursday.

Late Thursday, county officials notified the Anvil Herald of the tenth positive case of COVID-19 within the county.

The patient, who resides in the 78861 Zip code, is said to have contracted the virus within the same household, by close contact.

According to the press release, “There has been no local businesses identified that this person may have visited and are self-isolating at home.”

On Friday, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 12, with the 11th added in the 78059 (Natalia) Zip code and the 12th reported in 78861.

It has been determined that the Natalia case is associated with community spread. The patient is isolating at home.

The 12th case is associated with person-to-person transmission from the same household and is isolating at home.

On Saturday, officials announced the passing of a second patient infected with COVID-19. In deference to the family, no details were offered.

The 13th patient, reportedly from the La Coste area (78039 Zip code), is said to be related to travel outside of Medina County, but within Texas.

Late Tuesday, county officials learned of a 14th confirmed case in 78861. The individual is believed to have contracted the virus by community spread and is isolating at home.

Of the 14 reported cases, two have died, two recovered and the remaining 10 are self-isolating.

As the Anvil Herald went to press yesterday, a 15th case was announced, in the 78886 (Yancey area) Zip code. No details were available on that case.

In addition, two additional recoveries are noted, bringing the total recoveries to four.

Given the increases in community spread throughout the United States, all individuals are at some risk of exposures to COVID-19, according to the Friday press release. Everyone should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, practice social distancing, and stay home if they become sick, except to seek necessary medical care. The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Medina County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated, monitored for symptoms, and quickly tested, if needed.

“We ask that you PLEASE understand this will not get better until ALL citizens of this state understand how easy it is to transmit this disease,” emphasized Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart. “Please stay home and thank God for your health and what you have. There will be more time to visit once we get through this.

“Practice social distancing – six feet apart unless you are in the same household. Wash your hands when you leave and return from home and as many other times as you can,” he advised.