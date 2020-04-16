Gayre named All-American catcher at KU

Kansas redshirt-sophomore catcher Shelby Gayre

Softball America announced its 2020 Shortened Season All-Americans, and Kansas redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre was selected to the second team at the catcher position.

Gayre, a 2017 D’Hanis High School graduate, is Kansas softball’s first All-American since 2013, and may be Medina County’s first All-American in any major college sport. (If we’re wrong on this, let us know, anvil@hondo.net.)

She concluded the shortened 2020 season with 11 home runs and 24 RBI. The home run total ranked her first in the Big 12 Conference and fourth in the country.

“I am incredibly proud of Shelby,” said KU softball coach Jennifer McFalls. “She has worked so hard to come back from her injury and was determined to be a difference-maker for us. She’s not only a talented player, but an amazing student in the classroom and first class on and off the field.”