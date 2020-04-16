Four charged in area robberies

On Feb. 12, Medina County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported burglary at The Country Mart in D’Hanis. Lottery tickets and other items were stolen. During the investigation, deputies learned that 25-year-old Julio Guerrero, 27-year-old Mariah Padron and 24-year-old Enrique Garcia Jr. were allegedly involved in the case, according to an MCSO announcement.

As the inquiry continued, Padron was arrested Feb. 26, on an outstanding warrant for claim of a lottery prize, greater than $200 but less than or equal to $10,000. She was released on Feb. 27 on a $25,000 bond. On the same day, deputies conducted search warrants on Guerrero’s and Garcia’s residences in Hondo. Items reported as stolen in the burglary were recovered at both residences.

Guerrero, the third subject alleged to have taken part in the burglary, was arrested March 3, on outstanding warrants for claim of a lottery prize, greater than $200 but less than or equal to $10,000, and burglary of a building. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $57,500.

During the weekend of April 8-9, the sheriff’s office received information that Garcia was involved in other burglaries. Deputies and Hondo Police officers executed a felony arrest warrant for Garcia obtained by the sheriff’s office for a burglary at 1309 22nd St. in Hondo. He was found at the Hondo location, along with another subject, 24-year-old Michael Lobendahn Asuncion. Garcia was arrested for the active burglary warrant. Evidence recovered at his home reportedly linked him to additional recent burglaries in Hondo.

HPD Lt. Rick Garza said enough evidence was obtained on Asuncion to secure an arrest warrant for burglary of a building in Hondo. Bond was set at $25,000. Garza noted that additional charges on Garcia and Asuncion may be sought as the investigation progresses. No further information was available as the Anvil Herald went to press.