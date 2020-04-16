End of an era…

Functioning as the Hondo High School band hall since approximately 1975, and as the Lacy School gym before that, and as the Hondo High School gym waaaayyy before that, the 90-year old building at the corner of Avenue H and 22nd Street is now vacant, awaiting demolition. Band directors and HISD staffers completed the move-out last Wednesday, as the Mighty Owl Band will relocate to the newly-constructed Fine Arts Center as soon as the all-clear is given for students and faculty to return to school. Band director Brian Hecimovich (standing by the garage door, and the 12th HHS band director to preside over the MOB in this facility), gives the band hall one last look. Many champions have passed through those doors over the last four-plus decades.