Council to consider mask requirement Thursday

City Attorney Frank Garza on Monday advised Hondo City Council to wait until after posting proper notice before amending Mayor Jim Danner’s public health disaster declaration regarding the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council wanted to require cloth masks be worn by essential workers who interact with the public, as well as by visitors to grocers, restaurants and health care facilities, as part of a newly amended declaration. The requirement will be listed as Order #11 in the amended declaration that may be approved at today’s (Thursday) special council meeting at 3 p.m.

The originally proposed Order No. 11 states:

“As a result that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity..., CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Therefore, this Declaration requires the use of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus. Such cloth face coverings can be made at home from common materials and must be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure whenever a person leaves their home or essential business. Face masks must be worn by all visitors to hospitals, medical offices, medical and veterinarian clinics and also used by restaurant workers as well as employees of all essential businesses that have face to face contact with the public.”

Next, council revised its local disaster declaration.

“We need to extend this declaration to 30 days because the governor has extended his until April 30,” said the mayor.

“That is only 15 days off,” he noted. “I suggest we extend this declaration to the date of our next council meeting, May 11. That way we don’t need another emergency meeting unless something comes up.”

Back to Order #11, Danner said there have been some concerns expressed in the community, especially by the Administrator of Medina Regional Hospital and other health professionals. The concerns were that many citizens are going into the clinics and the hospital as visitors without wearing any masks. To the health professionals, the unmasked visitors present an unneeded risk of exposure to any people with possible asymptomatic COVID-19 infections.

“I feel that we need to somehow make it mandatory that (hospital visitors) wear masks,” said Danner. “We also see restaurant customers and restaurant workers not wearing a mask either. That’s very dangerous. Then, of course, we have our retailers.”

Danner then read Order #11 to council.

“Mayor, would this include Walmart and H-E-B?” asked Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“Yes,” said Danner. “Because they are both grocers.”

“Even the customers have to wear masks?” asked Villa.

“The only concern I have is the availability of masks,” said Danner. “This is requiring a mask for anybody who goes to the hospital or clinics. But, it is only recommending very highly that everybody wear them to the other essential service facilities.”

“It’s very simple to make a homemade mask,” Villa said. “I think we should make it mandatory for even customers of H-E-B and Walmart.”

“I feel the same way,” said Mayor Danner.

“The fabrics are becoming hard to come by,” said City Manager Davis. “But there are a number of tutorials on the internet that show you how to make masks, even out of a used T-shirt.”

“People need to understand and take this serious,” emphasized Villa. “I ordered my masks on the internet. Masks are available. Everybody should be able to afford a $10 mask or make them at home.”

“If we make this mandatory, it would require face masks going into grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential retail businesses,” said Danner. “Otherwise, it’s kind of half and half.”

“Our attorney asks me to advise you that council can’t take action on amending the declaration tonight,” interjected Davis. “It’s not on the agenda properly.”

Garza and Danner agreed it was fine to discuss the declaration, but the vote was scheduled for Thursday.

“My understanding is we can still amend the Thursday agenda,” said Davis.

“My recommendation is to leave it like you have it written,” said Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long.

“I understand the concerns,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly. “But I’m not sure we are at the point of saying ‘You must wear (a mask) anytime you leave your house’. That is essentially what we would be saying.”

“I agree with Councilman McAnelly,” said Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela. “I don’t think we are there yet to make it all mandatory.”

“I agree with Councilman Villa,” said Danner.

“People at the restaurants who are serving drive-thru and fast food - I believe everyone should be wearing a mask,” said Villa.

“We can change this to include the restaurants in with the hospital and clinics,” said the mayor.

Danner and Villa agreed that it would also be a good idea to have HPD go by H-E-B early in the morning to make sure that customers waiting in line to get in the store are maintaining proper distancing.

“We are not going to be able to completely enforce everything we would like to,” said Danner. “We are not able to enforce gathering size completely. It is happening whether we like it our not.”

“It still needs to be in black and white what we need people to do,” said Villa.

“I agree,” said Danner. “We will table this till Thursday.”

On Tuesday, Danner said he would put the Order 11 amendment back on the agenda for Thursday’s special meeting.

“I am going to present two versions: yesterday’s and another version including the restaurant customers and employees,” explained Danner. “What I am going to present Thursday will have mandatory masks for customers and employees of restaurants.”

Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres was unable attend Monday’s meeting.

• The next regular meeting of Hondo City Council is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 27, in City Hall’s council chambers.