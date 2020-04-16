City’s May 2 election officially moved to Nov. 3

Hondo City Council on Monday unanimously and officially approved an ordinance delaying the May 2 General Elections for City Council Places 3 and 4, and the City Charter Amendment Election to Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Medina County Elections Department will administer the election services.

On Monday, the Hondo ISD Board of Trustees voted to do the same for the two positions which will be up for election, Districts 2 and 4.

“On March 18, 2020, the Governor signed a proclamation suspending Sections 41.0052 of the Texas Elections Code to the extent necessary to allow political subdivisions to move their elections that would otherwise be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, to the next uniform election date,” City Secretary Miguel Cantu told council.

“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified older adults, people with asthma, people with HIV, and other people at risk for severe illness to be vulnerable to COVID-19,” he added.

Cantu told council Medina County had authorized and recommended Hondo to postpone its election.

“The City of Hondo is not equipped to run an election at this time,” said the City Secretary. “Postponing the election to Nov. 3 would provide everyone with the opportunity to vote, including those who are vulnerable to COVID-19.”

“The ordinance does allow the present office holders to continue in office until the Nov. 3 election?” asked Mayor Jim Danner.

“That is correct,” said Cantu, who noted there could be no new filers to be candidates on the November ballot. “No changes can be made to the election. We are just moving the election date. All the charter amendments will still be presented as council decided in February. Anyone who already registered to run for election will stay.”

“I just wanted to make that clear,” said Danner, “because I’m sure that will come up.”