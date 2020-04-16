AD position attracts 47 applications, thus far

Through Tuesday, April 14, the Hondo ISD had received 47 applications for the vacant athletic director/head football coaching position.

Hondo’s AD/HFC for the past three seasons, Brett Ratliff, stepped down April 7 after accepting a similar position at his alma mater, Corrigan-Camden.

There is not a cutoff date for applications on the HISD website’s job posting. https://hondo.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=2214

The district’s superintendent, Dr. A’Lann Truelock says, “We’ll search until we find someone."